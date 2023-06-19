Lpwm LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,633,000 after purchasing an additional 152,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,744,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after buying an additional 366,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after buying an additional 452,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,440. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $843.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.