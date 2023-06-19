Lpwm LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.38. 711,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,682. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.