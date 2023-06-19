Lpwm LLC Invests $191,000 in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 563.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,059. The firm has a market cap of $282.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

