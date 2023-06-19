Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $84.90 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

