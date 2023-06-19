Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

