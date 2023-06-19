Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.12 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Stories

