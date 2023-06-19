Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.12 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
