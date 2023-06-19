Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 631 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,879. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

