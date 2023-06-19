Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $537.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,974. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

