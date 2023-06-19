Mechanics Bank (MCHB) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) is one of 175 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mechanics Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mechanics Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanics Bank Competitors 1153 3529 3336 50 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 47.42%. Given Mechanics Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mechanics Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bank N/A N/A 15.48 Mechanics Bank Competitors $2.11 billion $562.52 million 411.48

This table compares Mechanics Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mechanics Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mechanics Bank. Mechanics Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanics Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bank N/A N/A N/A Mechanics Bank Competitors 23.93% 11.63% 1.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Mechanics Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mechanics Bank pays an annual dividend of $300.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mechanics Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mechanics Bank lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Mechanics Bank competitors beat Mechanics Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mechanics Bank

Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individuals, families, small businesses, municipalities, and non-profits in communities in Greater San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego areas and throughout the Central Valley in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home and auto loans; term loans and lines of credit, multi-family lending, commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied real estate loans, equipment financing, and trade services and letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; payable and receivable solutions, fraud prevention, and cash management services; merchant and payroll services, paycheck protection program solutions, and workplace benefit plans; foreign currency, cashier's checks, wire transfers, overdraft, deposit and treasury, trust and estate, investment and asset management, retirement planning, and wealth management services; and online and mobile banking services. Mechanics Bank was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

