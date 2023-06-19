Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.81-$2.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

MMSI stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

