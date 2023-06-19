Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRSN opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,752,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

