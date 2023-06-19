MetaMUI (MMUI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $106,826.50

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $59.06 million and approximately $106,826.50 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

