Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 27484155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

