MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $156,933.59 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

