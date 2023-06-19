MKT Advisors LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

