MOBLAND (SYNR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $113,433.94

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $113,433.94 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

