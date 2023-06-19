Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Boosted by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.73. 5,499,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,576. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

