Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

