Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,473 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCIT opened at $78.86 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

