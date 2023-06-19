Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,948,834 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,948,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,881,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 18.04% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,975,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,781,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,567,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,629,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $25.30 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

