Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,827,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

