Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $101.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

