Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

