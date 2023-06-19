Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,662,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.84.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

