Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MMM opened at $104.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

