M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.58.

NYSE MTB opened at $123.16 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

