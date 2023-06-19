Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile
