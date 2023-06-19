National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.55.

NYSE:NSA opened at $35.51 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,719,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,394,000 after buying an additional 132,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after buying an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

