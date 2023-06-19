NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $32.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,740,485 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 922,740,485 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.23450665 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $33,837,468.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

