Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $110.11 million and $2.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,736,850,796 coins and its circulating supply is 41,153,371,562 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

