Next Level Private LLC Increases Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Next Level Private LLC owned about 0.59% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:DUSA opened at $31.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

