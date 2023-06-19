Next Level Private LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Next Level Private LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.