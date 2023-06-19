Next Level Private LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Level Private LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

