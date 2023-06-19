NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXGPF. Bank of America raised NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,500 ($81.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,535.71.

NEXT Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $84.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

