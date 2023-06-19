Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $28,923.35 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars.

