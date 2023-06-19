NFT Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, NFT has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $573,837.89 and approximately $34.26 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,722.52 or 0.99928504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002450 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01636388 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $602.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.