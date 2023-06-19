NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $113.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.