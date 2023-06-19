Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 21,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 23.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,711,000 after acquiring an additional 454,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $19.06. 8,008,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

