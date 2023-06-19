Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.39. 3,750,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

