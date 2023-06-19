Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.87. 2,443,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,209. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

