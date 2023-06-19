Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

NOG stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

