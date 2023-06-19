Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

