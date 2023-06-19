Northstar Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.