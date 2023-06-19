Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.