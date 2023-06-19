NXM Price Tops $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

