NYM Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $63.88 million and $881,053.13 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,039,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19552514 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,165,171.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

