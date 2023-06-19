OKB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $41.35 or 0.00154704 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and approximately $2.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

