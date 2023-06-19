Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

