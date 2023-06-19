Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 446,393 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

