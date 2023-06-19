Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 8,484.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 7.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,609 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

